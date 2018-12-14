VIDEO: Santa traffic stop in Fulshear captured on body camera

FULSHEAR, Texas - Santa was driving a car and not a reindeer-powered sled when he was pulled over by Fulshear police.

The entire ordeal was captured on an officer’s body camera.

Santa, accused of speeding, told the officer he was checking his list twice.

The traffic stop is a cautionary tale for everyone this busy holiday season to avoid multitasking while behind the wheel.

Santa, for the record, got away with just a warning. In turn, Captain McCoy was taken off the "naughty list."

Watch the full traffic stop here.

The video has been viewed more than 12,000 times on Facebook.

Fulshear police is hosting a Christmas with Cops event on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.



