VIDEO: San Antonio teen girl surprises prom date by walking for first time in 10 months

By RJ Marquez
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio teenage girl has become an inspiration to many across the country after she posted video of her surprising her prom date by walking for the first time in nearly a year.

Morgan Coultress, 18, was diagnosed with conversion disorder after a surgery she had in June of last year, and said she had not been able to walk on her own for 10 months.

She is a senior at Health Careers High School and wanted to surprise her date, Tarik Garcia, who she called one of her best supporters.

The video starts with Morgan waiting for Garcia inside a home. The door is opened and Morgan begins to take steps in his direction.

Garcia can be seen in the video in shock after seeing Morgan walk for the first time in months. They have an emotional embrace and both are brought to tears. 

