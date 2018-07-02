VIDEO: Road collapse caught on camera in China

GUANG'AN, China - A surveillance video out of Guang'an, China in Sichuan province captured dramatic footage of a city road collapsing on Sunday.

In the video, a road in a commercial area is seen caving in, pulling down trees and nearby retaining walls.

An eyewitness reported that at least 160 feet of the road was affected.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse, with several reports saying it was due to prolonged rain, according to China Central Television.

No injuries were reported.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.