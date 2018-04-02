Video: Retiring Arizona trooper makes tearful final radio call

PHOENIX - A 37-year veteran of the Arizona Department of Public Safety signed off for the last time Thursday, and his emotional final radio call is making the rounds on social media.

Arizona Trooper Mark Gilberg began his career with the agency on March 11, 1981.

Gilberg called into dispatch for the last time.

Gilberg's daughter Rachel shot the video and posted it to social media.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman says Gilberg was the agency's longest-serving trooper.



