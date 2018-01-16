Video released of persons of interest in Spring couple's slaying

HOUSTON - Investigators on Tuesday released surveillance video of men they described as persons of interest in the slaying of a couple at their Spring home.

The video was recorded by a camera at the gated entrance to the Northgate Forest neighborhood where the bodies of Bao and Jenny Lam were found Saturday in their Glorietta Turn home, Harris County deputies said.

The couple had been bound and shot in the head, investigators said.

According to deputies, the video showed two men arriving at the subdivision entrance in a black 2007 to 2014 Lincoln Navigator about 8:20 p.m. Thursday. The pair climbed under the gate and walked into the neighborhood, deputies said.

Investigators said that the Lams arrived home about 20 minutes later, where evidence indicates that they were ambushed in the garage and forced into their home.

VIDEO: Investigators ask for public's help

The video showed that about 2:30 a.m. Friday, the couple’s gray Porsche exits the neighborhood and returns a short time later, deputies said. The driver is seen about four hours later walking back to the Navigator and driving away, followed by the Porshe, deputies said. The Porshe was found abandoned Sunday afternoon, police said.

Investigators said the video indicates that the Lams’ killers returned to the home several times between their initial attack Thursday night and when the couple’s bodies were found Saturday evening.

One of the men was described as unusually tall, more than 6 feet 4 inches tall, who walks with a distinctive gait or limp. He was last seen wearing a letterman’s jacket with “CC” on the front and two-tone pants, with one dark-colored leg and one light-colored leg. His face was covered.

The other man did not have his face covered, deputies said, but he appeared to have a medium height and build.

Anyone with information about the case should call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

