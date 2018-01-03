Video released of man police say caused Memorial City Mall shooting scare

HOUSTON - Police on Wednesday released video and pictures of the man they said caused a shooting scare at Memorial City Mall last month.

The incident was reported about 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 2017, at the Ben Bridge Jewelry store.

Houston police said the man walked up to the Rolex display case, pulled out a hammer and smashed the case. When the man was confronted by a security guard, he dropped the hammer and ran, police said.

VIDEO: Police discuss case of shooting scare at Memorial City Mall

Police said that some shoppers believed that the sound of shattering glass was gunfire, which caused a panic and sent shoppers scurrying out of the packed mall. Dozens of officers responded to the reports of gunfire, and eventually determined the burglary was what caused the mayhem.

The man was described as black, 30 to 40 years old, about 6 feet tall and weighing between 275 and 300 pounds, with short, black hair, a full beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a white T-Shirt, black-and-white, vertical-striped pants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

