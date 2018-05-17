Video released as authorities continue search for man in bar shooting

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted for shooting at another man at a northeast Harris County bar, deputies said.

Deputies responded to an aggravated assault call early Sunday at the La Michoa Latinas Bar in the 13200 block of Homestead Road.

Witnesses told investigators that the man entered the bar around 12:15 a.m. Deputies said security video showed him casually walking over to the bar area and ordering two beers. He then walked over to where a 21-year-old man was sitting at a table.

The man pulled a pistol from his waistband and shot the 21-year-old man, deputies said. The alleged shooter then fled the bar and drove away in a gray-colored Ford Explorer.

Deputies said the victim is recovering from his wounds.

The alleged shooter is described by authorities as a Latin male who is 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and weighs about 170 to 180 pounds.

Harris County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Violent Crime unit at 713-274-9210.

Deputies said Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the man in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting online at crime-stoppers.org or texting TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous.

