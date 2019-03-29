VIDEO: Rat delivers 'ninja' kick to rattlesnake's face; Footage teaching secrets of survival

A screen still from the Ninjarat.org video of a rattlesnake missing its prey.

HOUSTON - Stunning video published this week by researchers in California shows a kangaroo rat avoiding becoming a rattlesnake’s dinner with a ninja-style kick.

The video, produced by California researchers, shows the moment in super slow motion.

The video begins with the rattlesnake poised to strike and the rat beginning to jump in the air. The snake strikes, but the rat jumps directly into the air, and then manages to use its tail to maneuver out of the snake’s way to avoid the predator’s venom, as well as kick the snake out of the way “ninja style,” according to a professor interviewed by KNBC and cited in its report.

Researchers told KNBC the video has unlocked a number of secrets about the survival of kangaroo rats.

Read more from KNBC about the rats' ninja moves here, and watch the full video below.

