Video: Prank pizza delivery ends in shooting; Fast-thinking Pizza Hut driver escapes

A prank pizza delivery call led to a shooting Tuesday in Magnolia, authorities say.

Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies said a 22-year-old Pizza Hut delivery driver was called to deliver a pizza in the 29500 block of Tanglewood Road around 2 p.m., but when she arrived and rang the doorbell, the owner answered the front door by remote from another location and said he didn’t order pizza and ordered her off his property.

When the driver left onto Highland Boulevard, she told deputies a dark-colored Chevy Tahoe blocked the driveway and two people wearing masks got out of the vehicle from the passenger side and walked toward her. One of the people had a gun, she said.

The delivery driver put the car into reverse, and as she did that, she heard a gunshot, according to authorities.

The Pizza Hut delivery employee drove back down Tanglewood where she parked and hid under a home while she called 911.

Deputies said they recovered a shell casing from the attempted aggravated robbery scene.

At least three people were inside the Tahoe, according to authorities. From the video, the Tahoe’s license plate appeared to be covered with a piece of clothing.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects or this crime is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case number 18A090687.

