VIDEO: Police seek help identifying 3 men involved in NE Houston robbery

HOUSTON - Police are asking for help in identifying three men involved in a robbery in northeast Houston.

According to a news release, the robbery happened Nov. 20 around 11:11 a.m. at the La Michoacana Meat Market on 2030 Wirt Road.

In a surveillance video released Monday, the men can be seen arriving at the store in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck.

One of the men, who was wearing a black hoodie and black Nike pants, barged into the store, jumped over the counter and put a gun to the back of one employee’s head, while the second man, who was wearing a black hoodie and pants with a white stripe, pointed a firearm at another employee’s head.

The third man, who was wearing a National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) gray hoodie and black pants, then ran into the establishment and started robbing customers at gunpoint before demanding entry into the back office and emptying the cash register.

According to authorities, a total of eight people were robbed.

Police are asking anyone with information to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or submitted online at crime-stoppers.org.

They are offering up to $5,000 for any information leading to the charging and/or arrest of these men.

