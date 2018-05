MILWAUKEE - A Wisconsin Department of Transportation camera captured a terrifying crash that sent two light poles tumbling into traffic on Interstate 43 in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says a truck traveling northbound on Interstate 43 struck the light poles in the median, which caused debris to strike cars traveling southbound.

Six vehicles were damaged, but no injuries were reported.

Read more from WTMJ/NBC News.

