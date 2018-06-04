VIDEO: Officer fired after hitting suspect with vehicle during foot chase

ATHENS, Georgia - Authorities released body camera video showing an officer hitting a suspect with his patrol car during a pursuit in Athens on Friday. The officer has since been fired.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said Officer Taylor Saulters had been relieved of duty following an investigation into the video.

Officials said Saulters and Officer Hunter Blackmon were riding as a two-person unit when they saw a man who was wanted for felony warrants. Police said the suspect, Timmy Patmon, attempted to run when Blackmon got out of the police cruiser and approached him.

The video shows Saulter was still in his patrol car and tried to get ahead of the foot chase by cutting Patmon off. Police said that is when Saulter hit him at a slow speed.

Police said Patmon was taken to a hospital for scrapes and bruises.

He was later charged with violating his probation and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

