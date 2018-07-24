VIDEO: Man wearing skull mask terrorizes Burger King employees during robbery

HOUSTON - Video shows a robber wearing a skeleton mask and pointing a gun at a Burger King employee late one evening back in May, video released by police shows.

The robbery happened on May 12 around 1 a.m. at the Burger King in the 11900 block of South Wilcrest. It started when an employee taking the trash out for the night started to go inside and was approached by the man in a white skull cap with a gun. Police say he was told not to move or he would be shot.

The masked man forced the employee into the restaurant and once inside, forced the other employees to put cash into a backpack.

Once the man had the money, he then ran back out of the business and fled, police say.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his early 20s, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds. He wore a light blue hoodie, white skull cap and had a Hispanic accent, according to police.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.



