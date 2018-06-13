VIDEO: Man violently throws kittens into office lobby

NAPLES, Fla. - Florida police are working to identify a man who violently tossed two kittens into a Naples Humane Society and then ran away.

Kristin Sampson, the manager of the shelter, said she was there when the man threw the cats into their lobby, but she didn't get a good look at him, though.

"I came running out, and I grabbed the injured kitten and put him in a crate," said Sampson.

Sampson said one cat was limping away with a broken leg.

She is not sure if the injury was a result of the toss, or if the cat was already hurt from a previous injury.

The injured kitten has to have surgery, an extreme measure after a violent, unnecessary act.

"It kind of felt like they were trying to discard them, and not trying to do that with care. It was really upsetting at first," said Sampson.

Read more from WBBH.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.