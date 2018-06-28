VIDEO: Man points gun at Sugar Land Home Depot cashier as he walks out with cartload of power tools

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Sugar Land police are looking for a man with a gun who took a cartload of merchandise from Home Depot on Monday.

Sugar Land police say officers responded around 11:45 a.m. to the Home Depot store in the 15500 block of Southwest Freeway after the man left the store via the gardening area with a gun drawn and power tools in his cart.

Police say the man pointed his handgun at a cashier and told her to remain quiet before leaving in a black Dodge Durango that was circling the parking lot.



The man is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighed approximately 140 pounds. He was wearing a long-sleeve blue t-shirt and light-colored jean shorts.

Police believe the same man committed a similar crime at another Home Depot in Houston four hours earlier.

Detectives obtained surveillance video from the robbery in Sugar Land that shows the gunman exiting the Dodge Durango, walking through the store and pointing a handgun at an employee while casually leaving the store.



Anyone with information should call the Sugar Land Police Department at (281) 275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS (8477).



