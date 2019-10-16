Video: Man jumps over counter, steals cigarettes from west Houston store

HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a man who is seen on video stealing cigarettes from a store in west Houston earlier this month.

On Oct. 6 around 3:30 p.m., police said the man entered the Sunny Food Store in the 6200 block of Westheimer Road.

According to police, the man asked the clerk for a carton of cigarettes, but the clerk told him the store only sold cigarettes by the pack.

After agreeing to buy individual packs, the clerk put a few boxes of cigarettes in a bag.

Before paying, the man jumped over the counter and threatened the clerk, according to police.

The man took the bag of cigarettes, as well as more boxes from the display case before leaving the store.

The man is described as being white or Hispanic, about 25 to 30 years old, between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and he was wearing glasses.

