Video: Man held at gunpoint during robbery, carjacking at SE Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON - Authorities said they are searching for a man in connection with an aggravated robbery and carjacking that took place Jan. 16.

The incident was reported at 10:35 p.m. in the 800 block of Fair Oaks Road.

Officials said a man arrived at his friend's apartment complex and parked his vehicle. Officials said when the man got out of his vehicle, a black Toyota Camry pulled up. Officials said a man wearing a white hoodie exited the car, ran up to the other man, held him at gunpoint and demanded his wallet, phone and car keys.

Officials said the gunman got into the victim's vehicle and drove off.

Authorities describe the robber as a skinny black man, about 27-28 years old, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall. Officials said the man has a dark-brown complexion.

Officials said the suspect was armed with a semi-auto pistol.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the robber.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.