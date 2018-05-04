VIDEO: Man flees court, makes wild dive off of second-floor rail

SPANISH FORK, Utah - A man in Utah jumped off a second floor courthouse balcony after running from a courtroom Wednesday.

Officials say Christopher Clay Rudd, 35, was making an appearance for violating the terms of a court-mandated drug treatment program.

At one point, he abruptly got up and ran out. He then jumped over a railing and crashed to the floor near the entrance, where officers were waiting.

According to police, he is hospitalized with a broken leg and pelvis and a fractured skull.

Authorities say it's not clear if he was attempting to escape or trying to hurt himself.

He could face more charges stemming from the incident.



