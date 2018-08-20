VIDEO: Man captures big rig pushing Mercedes down Texas freeway

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Every Texan knows Lone Star state freeways can be harrowing places. One man captured Monday just how dangerous Texas roadways can be.

Adrian Lopez posted three videos to his Facebook page showing a big rig pushing a sideways Mercedes Benz down I-25 north in San Antonio.

The tires of the Mercedes can be heard screeching in the video, leaving long skidmarks on the road.

He wrote that the 18-wheeler had been pushing the Benz for nearly a mile.

The three videos Lopez posted had nearly 600,000 views as of Monday afternoon.

WARNING: The videos below contain graphic language

