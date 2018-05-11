VIDEO: Man attacks bank teller during southeast Houston bank robbery

HOUSTON - The FBI in Houston is asking the public for help in identifying a man who violently attacked a woman during a robbery at a southeast Houston bank Monday.

In the video, the man can be seen approaching the bank, entering the doors and then jumping the counter where he attacked the bank teller at the Plains Capital Bank in the 4400 block of Griggs Road. He escaped on foot with money from the bank, though it's unclear how much he money he stole. The Houston FBI said the man was last seen running through the bank parking lot on foot toward Cullen Boulevard.

The bank robber is described as a white male between 50 to 60 years old, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet to 9 inches tall.

The man has a thin build and is clean-shaven. During the robbery, he wore a gray-and-white striped V-neck T-shirt, blue jeans, and a black Texans baseball cap.

If you have information about this case, call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.



