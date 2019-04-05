VIDEO: Mama opossum stuck in fence watches for hours to keep babies clinging to her back safe

HOUSTON - A good mama’s devotion to her babies is a constant among species, as seen in a video of opossums released Thursday by the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas.

A mother opossum is seen with her leg stuck in a fence as her babies cling to her back, still watching for their safety. The Wildlife Center of Texas post says that the animals were stuck on the fence for several hours.

The Wildlife Center of Texas says its offices have more than 500 baby opossums in its care.

The video post says people managed to get the mama loose from the fence and drive them in a kennel to the Wildlife Center of Texas. The mama opossum will be treated for her leg wounds and will raise her babies until they are all ready for release.

Momma Opossum with Babies Stuck in Fence

