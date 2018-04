HURST, Texas - A house explosion in Texas sent several people to the hospital over the weekend. It happened when an SUV crashed into a gas line, and the huge blast was caught on camera.

The Hurst Fire Department said the SUV’s brakes failed.

Authorities say the driver was taken into custody for not having a valid driver's license, KTVT reported.

He was not seriously hurt.



