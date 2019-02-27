VIDEO: Home lightning strike captured on camera in Rosenberg

HOUSTON - Stunning video of a lightning strike to a home in Rosenberg was posted Tuesday to social media.

The Rosenberg Fire Department posted the video after the department was called to the home seen in the video Tuesday night. Ring camera video from a neighbor across the street captured the moment the home was struck.

The video shows the sky alternate from blue to pitch before the lightning strikes. Within four seconds, the lightning strikes the attic and an orange color is seen on the roof.

The fire did not spread and no one was hurt, according to the fire department.

In the Facebook post, Rosenberg firefighters encouraged people to “be safe and always be vigilant especially during lightning storms.”

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.