VIDEO: High-flying kitty saved from tree has a new fur-ever home

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer

LUFKIN, Texas - A high-flying kitten named Trotti has a home Friday after she was rescued by police officers last week in Lufkin who managed to catch her as she fell from a 30-foot tree.

Lufkin Police & Fire shared the good news on their Facebook page, saying, “Thank you guys for helping us get the word out to find her a loving home. #trottiisstillagirl #andtheyalllivedhappilyeverafter”

The Facebook account for Lufkin Police & Fire shared Trotti’s rescue on Tuesday, showing the harrowing moments as Trotti meowed high above the officers’ cruiser.

The video shows the officers' hilarious, candid conversation caught on body camera as they managed to catch the tiny kitty in an outstretched blanket. Watch the full rescue below.

