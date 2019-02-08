VIDEO: High-flying kitty saved from tree has a new fur-ever home

LUFKIN, Texas - A high-flying kitten named Trotti has a home Friday after she was rescued by police officers last week in Lufkin who managed to catch her as she fell from a 30-foot tree.

Lufkin Police & Fire shared the good news on their Facebook page, saying, “Thank you guys for helping us get the word out to find her a loving home. #trottiisstillagirl #andtheyalllivedhappilyeverafter”

CAT RESCUE UPDATE: We're happy to report that "Trotti" has been adopted! Thank you guys for helping us get the word out to find her a loving home. #trottiisstillagirl #andtheyalllivedhappilyeverafter Posted by Lufkin Police & Fire on Thursday, February 7, 2019

The Facebook account for Lufkin Police & Fire shared Trotti’s rescue on Tuesday, showing the harrowing moments as Trotti meowed high above the officers’ cruiser.

The video shows the officers' hilarious, candid conversation caught on body camera as they managed to catch the tiny kitty in an outstretched blanket. Watch the full rescue below.

Stallard and Trotti Cat Rescue INCREDIBLE VIDEO: Officer Devin Trotti and Officer Randy Stallard encountered a kitten stuck roughly 30 feet up in a tree while on a civil standby Friday. Before officers arrived the kitten's sibling apparently fell to its death. :( This is the condensed version of their 10-minute rescue which involved crime scene tape and one of the blankets that our officers keep in their patrol units to give to the homeless. The kitten, a female now fondly named "Trotti," was taken to the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter and is up for adoption at 1901 Hill St. in Lufkin. #holdmycrimescenetapeandwatchthis #noladdertruckneeded #heymeow #trottisagirl Posted by Lufkin Police & Fire on Tuesday, February 5, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.