VIDEO: Gator wranglers in Galveston County show how to handle animal stuck in drain

GALVESTON, Texas - Galveston County authorities know what to do when a gator comes to town.

A Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officer pulled out a roll of tape last Monday in the Clear Lake Shores neighborhood and sat on a gator that was already exhausted from being stuck in a drain.

The angry gator swished its tail in protest, but officers taped its mouth and extremities, leaving the animal little room to fight back.

Neighbors say they’re no strangers to alligators.

Resident Kira Cobb got the whole incident on video.

“Our neighborhood is surrounded by water, so we see gators out in the bay all the time," she said. "They’re usually around 6 to 8 feet long. I see them passing by in the water. This one looked to be about 4 to 5 feet.”

Cobb told KPRC that neighbors were so eager to see the gator, they were willing to come out in their nightgowns.

“When I went to let the dogs out, I looked and everyone was standing in their PJs in the street. I walked over and saw the gator there,” Cobb said.

The gator didn’t put up much of a fight as Galveston County officers worked to remove him from the neighborhood. Residents say he was gaunt and likely dehydrated after being stuck in the drainage system.

Officials successfully removed the gator and took him to be rehabilitated, according to Cobb. She said once it is well, it will be released to an area not inhabited by humans.

KPRC reached out to Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office for comment about the gator, but has not heard back.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife website, alligators are not an endangered species, but are protected by law.

If you're concerned about an alligator in your area, contact the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department or call 1-800-792-1112.

