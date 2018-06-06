VIDEO: Gator knocks wildlife official out cold

OCOEE, Fla. - An alligator in Ocoee, Florida, did not want to be captured and fought back with a knockout headbutt.

According to our sister station WKMG-TV in Orlando, the gator was seen by residents walking from house to house in the Hammocks subdivision.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers arrived to trap the gator, and video of the incident was posted on Instagram by user jack_redding_fishing_.

The gator's mouth was taped shut and its legs hog-tied (or is it gator-tied?) and three of the men picked it up to lay it in the bed of a pickup truck.

When the gator was laid on the bed, the video shows the reptile whip its head back toward the men, and strike one of them in the head.

The man was knocked out cold and fell backwards onto the lawn. The gator then slid off the truck bed and onto the driveway.

The gator laid there as the men tended to their fallen co-worker.

According to ClickOrlando.com, experts said alligators come out of the water when they're looking for a mate and when they're looking for food.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.