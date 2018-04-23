Video: Employee pistol-whipped during pizza robbery in northwest Houston

HOUSTON - Police are searching for three people who robbed a pizza restaurant and pistol-whipped an employee in northwest Houston Thursday.

Houston police released a video of the incident, during which three people with covered faces came into Mak Pizza in the 600 block of West Parker and forced their way into the kitchen. Once there, police say they forced an employee to open the cash registers and put money into a bag. One of the thieves then hit the employee in the head with the butt of his gun.

The thieves fled after the assault, but it’s unclear what direction they went or whether they escaped on foot or in a vehicle.

Suspect descriptions, as provided by the Houston Police Department:

Suspect 1: Black male, 5 feet tall, 150 to 170 pounds, black hoodie, black pants and white shoes.

Suspect 2: Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 140 to 170 pounds, black hoodie, blue jeans, yellow shoes.

Suspect 3: Black male or female, 18 to 20 years old, blue hoodie

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

If you have any information on this case, call 713-222-TIPS (8477).



