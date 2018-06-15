VIDEO: Deputy saves young boy choking on quarter

An Oklahoma sheriff's deputy is being hailed as a hero after he saved a 3-year-old boy choking on a quarter.

Victoria Terrill and her son, Chaz, were on their way home from dinner in Shawnee last Friday when Chaz started choking.

She pulled over, and waved down a deputy who just happened to be in the right place at the right time.

It was recorded on the deputy's body camera.

"I threw my hands up and I screamed as loud as I could, 'I need help,'" Terrill said. "I need help."

Her child was choking on what she thought was candy.

"He turned around and he pulled in," Terrill says. "He literally just got there in time. He was turning purple. He was turning blue. He was throwing up. I couldn't get it to come out."

