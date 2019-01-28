VIDEO: Dad launches boy into midair somersault at trampoline park

Boy launched into the air at trampoline park, as seen on "The Today Show," on Jan. 28, 2019.

HOUSTON - THREE, TWO, ONE! A father launched his son high in the air at a trampoline park recently, and it was all caught on video.

The hilarious video shows the moment in which a father used his own weight to throw his son, Tristan, into a midair somersault.

Tristan landed, not in the waiting arms of another adult, but far behind him on the trampoline floor, Carson Daly said on the "Today" show Monday.

Daly said Tristan is “totally fine” because the entire floor is a trampoline.



