VIDEO: Child rescued from hot car in 104-degree weather

SAN ANTONIO - Cellphone video captured the moment witnesses say authorities rescued two young children from a hot car with its windows rolled up Monday afternoon.

Liliana Hernandez said she and her mother were at the City Base Walmart around 5 p.m. when they saw the kids in the car.

Hernandez said it was a young girl who looked to be no older than 8 years old, crying because she was trapped inside the car with the windows rolled up. A boy, who Hernandez said was about 3 or 4 years old was in a car seat in the back seat sleeping.

"The cops came and the little girl was scared," Hernandez said. "She didn't want to get out of the car because of all of the people surrounding her. The cops finally got her out. They checked the baby. The baby's face was all red from the heat."

An armed security guard escorted the children inside of the Walmart and Hernandez said she later saw them being brought out by their mother.

The San Antonio Police Department said it did not respond to any calls for a child in a hot car on Monday, KSAT reported.

Read the full report on KSAT.com.

