VIDEO: Chick-Fil-A employee saves choking man at Austin restaurant

AUSTIN, Texas - A Chick-Fil-A employee at an Austin restaurant sprung to action Saturday when a man began choking.

Surveillance video showed how the scene played out.

The video showed the man stands up and begins signaling that he is choking. A woman eating nearby jumps up and starts performing the Heimlich maneuver. Hunter Harris, an employee of the fried chicken chain, walks up and takes over. A few quick thrusts from Harris, and the food dislodges. Harris gives the man a pat on the back and returns to work.

VIDEO: Choking man saved by Chick-Fil-A employee

Harris, who described the lifesaving situation as intense, seemed to be taking the whole thing in stride.

“I knew there was nothing that needed to be said between me and him,” Harris told KXAN-TV. “I did what I needed to do. He was OK and then I just came back and continued my work.”

The man went back to eating his meal after the incident.

Harris, whose father owns the restaurant, is a trainer for the company and previously helped when a fellow employee was choking.

