VIDEO: Cashier terrorized at gunpoint during Walgreens robbery in Montrose

HOUSTON - Video captured the frightening moments when masked men terrorized a cashier at gunpoint during a robbery in April at a Walgreens in Montrose.

Police are still searching for the three young men seen in the video. The robbery happened on April 17 around 12 a.m. in the 3300 block of Montrose Boulevard.

In the video, one of the masked men stands at the door as a lookout while two others jump the counter and demand money from the cashier.

In addition to cash, the robbers got away with cigarettes from a display case.

They all fled in an unknown direction, according to police.

These are the descriptions of the robbers, as provided by Houston police.

Suspect No. 1: 16 to 20 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 130 to 140 pounds, wearing a white/black jacket with a hoodie and dark pants

Suspect No. 2: 16 to 20 years old, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 130 to 140 pounds, dark jacket and dark pants

Suspect No. 3: 16 to 20 years old, 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 110 to 130, light-colored jacket, light jeans and white shoes

If you have information in this case, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org.



