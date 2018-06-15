VIDEO: Car salesman smashes window, chases vehicle during theft

MILWAUKEE - Security video shows a car salesman jump into action in an attempt to stop thieves from taking an SUV from his Milwaukee, Wisconsin lot.

Vicente Hernandez was showing a couple an SUV Tuesday at Arandas Auto Sales when a van pulled up.

"One passenger got out of the car hopped in the GMC and tried to lock the doors," Hernandez said.

Hernandez tried stopping the thief.

"I went to punch the window. I shattered it and was able to hang onto the door handle while he drove off," Hernandez said.

The salesman then got in another car and chased the driver.

"He almost hit a family on Lincoln street so I ended the pursuit there," Hernandez said.

