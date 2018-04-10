Video: Car rams motorcycle in possible road rage hit-and-run crash

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. - Video of a possible road rage-fueled hit-and-run crash shows the moment a car rammed a motorcyclist on a Florida road Sunday evening.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office released the video in the hopes of finding the vehicle.

A witness filmed the incident on a camera phone and provided the recording to the Sheriff's Office, which has begun circulating it on YouTube and social media.

Watch a longer video of the incident below.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.