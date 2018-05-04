Video: Burglar targets cake shop in north Houston

HOUSTON - It’s not uncommon to hear about burglaries at a jewelry store or pawn shop, but Wednesday morning a burglar targeted a bakery in the middle of the night.

“Yeah, a cake store? Who would have thought that right? I mean there’s a lot of places around the area who have more money cash draws when they open than a cake store,” said Miguel Badillo Jr., owner of M.E.B. Cakes.

The family-run business, which is located at 14641 Gladebrook Dr. along 1960 in north Houston, is a customized cake shop.

Badillo said the suspected thief threw a rock at their front door which is made of glass. Surveillance video caught the suspect break the glass, crawl through, and then hop over the counter to the cash register.

“Basically when I came in the cash register was on the floor, the box was on the ground there were coins everywhere, he slammed it on the ground so hard he broke open the box,” Badillo said.

The owner said the thief took about $30 to $40, not much, but it was the damage left behind that left a dent in their bank account.

“It’s not something you want to come to work and find out that you have to spend about $400 to $500 just to replace a glass window,” Badillo said. “(We) Just (want him) found so he can’t do that to anybody else or any small business that’s out there trying to make a living.”

Badillo and his wife were able to replace the door, and get back to business, but they’ve placed signs on the front door letting people know they don’t have cash and the classic “smile you’re on camera.”

Looking back Badillo can chuckle a little bit because no one was hurt, and the thief didn't take anything else.

“No cake, no cupcakes, no cake balls, everything else was here expect he damaged the register,” Badillo said. “Thank God everything was OK and nobody was harmed so that was the most important part.”

