HOUSTON - A boat caused some traffic problems Monday on the outbound side of the Interstate 45 Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston.

A viewer who took video of the odd sight said the vessel fell off the trailer that was hauling it and landed on the freeway near the Dixie Farm Road exit.

Three lanes were blocked until crews were able to remove the boat from the roadway.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the incident.

