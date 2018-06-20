VIDEO: Bear runs into car on Tennessee highway

COSBY, Tenn. - A Tennessee woman's car was dented in a collision Monday with a bear.

The animal dashed out onto the highway as the woman was passing by, slamming into her vehicle.

A driver pulled over after making the bear sighting between Cosby and Gatlinburg.

Everything seems fine, until the bear makes a bee-line to the other side of the road.

The bear slammed into the side of Brittany Ogle's car.

"By the time I actually (saw) him, it was too late to even do anything,” Ogle said. “(It was) insane. I really didn't know what to think. I started crying immediately."

Ogle and her fiancé were coming from her grandma's house when the bear made a run at them.

"He looks like a football player coming directly at my car and this is the head and then he spins around and he hits right there, that's the middle part of his body and then he hits the back," Ogle said.

Amazingly, the bear appears to be fine, and disappears into the woods.

WATE reported no one has reported seeing an injured or dead bear.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.