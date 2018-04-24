Video: Alligator defies 'No Trespassing' sign, saunters near middle school in Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An alligator out for a Sunday stroll stopped brought traffic to a halt outside of a Deltona, Florida school this weekend.

At first, Karl Miranda, said he wasn't exactly sure what was causing cars to stop.

"As I got closer, I saw something huge and murky, grayish, on the asphalt there," Miranda said.

And there it was: a well-fed alligator lumbering past Deltona Middle School at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Miranda said he travels the road in front of the school all the time and it's wide open spaces, especially on a Sunday evening.

So, he was surprised when he saw several cars and even more surprised when he saw why they were there.

"As I got closer, I saw it was a gator, and the closer I got, it was a big gator," Miranda said. "There were quite a few people who were a little bolder than me. It made me a little nervous, didn't want them to attract the gator coming my way."

