VIDEO: Adorable Sugar Land boy shows his love for trash pickup day

SUGAR LAND, Texas - A Sugar Land boy delighted by trash pickup is stealing hearts in a video posted to YouTube Tuesday.

The Sugar Land government account posted his sweet reaction as a garbage truck came by his house.

The boy, who is identified only as "Willy" in the video, motions for the driver to honk the truck horn. He then watches, enthralled by the truck’s mechanical arm picking up and dumping the trash into the truck.

The video gets even better when a Republic trash worker jumps out of the truck and gives the boy his own trash bin toy with a lid that flips off just like the real-life bins.

“Thank you,” the boy says in the video with a smile. “Wow!”



