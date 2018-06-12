VIDEO: 83-year-old man assaulted during robbery at north Harris County gas station

HOUSTON - There is surveillance video of a man assaulting an 83-year-old man during a robbery at a gas station in north Harris County, deputies said.

The robbery was reported around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at an Exxon Q Mart gas station at 4502 West FM 1960.

Harris County deputies said a man walked into the gas station and asked the cashier if anyone found a wallet, and when the clerk told him no, he walked out

Deputies said the man then walked over to gray Ford Fusion where the 83-year-old man was pumping gas into his vehicle.

Deputies said the man looked on the ground near the gas pumps and pushed the 83-year-old man down to the ground and went through his pockets, grabbed his wallet and ran to the Fusion. When the 83-year-old tried to stop him, he was got knocked down again before the suspect drove off, deputies said.

The 83-year-old man suffered cuts to his leg and knees, along with bruises.

Deputies said the suspect was a white male, 5 feet 10 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs between 150 and 160 pounds, and has a shaved head and a light brown goatee. Deputies said the suspect has a distinctive tattoo on his left arm near his elbow and inner arm. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and dark shorts, deputies said.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Robbery Division at 713-274-9210.

