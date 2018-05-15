VIDEO: 7 wanted for burglarizing Jersey Village store

HOUSTON - Authorities said they are searching for seven people responsible for a burglary earlier this month.

WATCH: Surveillance video of Jersey Village burglary

Around 1:40 a.m. on May 1, authorities said seven people burglarized a convenience store in the 7400 block of Senate Avenue in Jersey Village.

The burglars attached chains from the store's doors to a stolen white van and pulled the doors off the store to gain access.

They then ransacked the store and attempted to steal the ATM.

After several unsuccessful attempts removing the ATM, they became startled and ran from the store to an awaiting getaway vehicle, authorities said.

Surveillance cameras captured most of the burglary.

Click on the links below to see those videos:

Video 1

Video 2

Video 3

Video 4

Video 5

The burglars are all described as black. One was wearing a baseball cap, white shirt, black pants, and black shoes. Another was wearing a black hooded jacket with a patch on the sleeve, black pants, and black shoes. Another was wearing a black and gray hooded jacket, plaid pants, and white shoes. Another was wearing a black hooded jacket, blue pants with white stripes, and colored shoes. Another was wearing a black hooded jacket with a white stripe and black wording along the bottom, black pants, and green shoes. Another was wearing a dark colored hooded jacket, gray pants with white wording on the side, and white shoes. The driver of the van was wearing a dark colored top, dark or gray colored pants and white shoes.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the people in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.