Victoria man's heartwarming message about childhood next-door neighbor, his influence goes viral

VICTORIA, Texas - A Victoria man has posted a touching photo of his childhood next-door neighbor that is going viral.

In the post, Cody Shugart pays homage to Milton "Mr. Chip" West, a retired operator at DOW chemical who was always there for him as Shugart grew up without a father.

“Growing up without a father was always difficult for me,” Shugart wrote. “But the good Lord surrounded me with great men. Mr. Chip was one of them. He constantly preached the value of an education, taught me how to take care of a yard, he taught me to see people for who they are not what they look like, he taught me how to treat my mother like a saint and many other life lessons. His contributions to me becoming a good son, man and father were huge.”

Now that Shugart and his wife have a son named Bob Wayne Shugart, they still visit Mr. Chip and his wife, Shirley, according to the post.

Shugart said Mr. Chip’s nickname is “Pop” and Shirley’s is “Lolli.”

“We tell Bob Wayne we are going to see Lolli Pop!” Shugart wrote. “I’m grateful that Lolli and Pop will be a part of my sons life. If he learns half the things from Mr. Chip as I did he will become a great son, man and father.”

Shugart ends his post with a comment about race: “Every day I read something negative and how race relations are worse than ever. I disagree and I hope this is a positive loving message to many people. This is just one story in little ‘ol Victoria, Texas. I’m sure there are millions of similar stories across the United States.”

The post has been shared more than 79,000 times with more than 220,000 reactions.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.