Victim's sister recounts Santa Fe HS shooting

SANTA FE, Texas - Suzannah Salazar said she found herself running for her life on Friday morning.

“I heard the shotgun go off four times, back-to-back," she said.

Salazar thought it was a fire drill, but soon learned that a gunman had opened fire inside Sante Fe High School near the art room. It was later that Salazar learned her younger sister, Sarah, was inside the classroom where the gunman opened fire.

“I broke down because I knew she was in there and I started calling her and she wouldn’t answer me," she said.

Suzannah learned from police that her younger sister had been shot.

“She is in pain but she is alive," Salazar said.

She said that Sarah has a long recovery, and like the community, bears scars that won’t heal. Still, Salazar is grateful for every breath that her sister takes.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.