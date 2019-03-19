'Victims all over the world': Man accused of extorting minors on Snapchat arrested in Conroe

CONROE, Texas - A 23-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in Conroe.

Investigators said Chadrick McNeal operated Snapchat user names pboi58, jayyboyy56 and koolkids6 in efforts to extort images from children.

Authorities are asking anyone who knows McNeal or who has interacted with the accounts to contact a local law enforcement agency and/or the Montgomery County ICAC Team at 936-760-6910.

“Based on our investigation so far into McNeal’s alleged criminal conduct, we believe there are probably hundreds of child victims across the country and even worldwide. We are asking anyone who has interacted with McNeal or has additional information about his activities to contact law enforcement immediately,” Special Crimes Bureau Chief Tyler Dunman said.

Investigators said they started looking into McNeal in the fall of 2018, when they said he was attempting to get minors to send him inappropriate photos.

Authorities said McNeal is linked to "numerous child victims all over the world."

When officials realized he was in Montgomery County, they were able to find him and take him into custody.

McNeal is charged with four counts of possession and promotion of child pornography and one count of sexual performance by a child.

