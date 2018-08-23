Vice President Mike Pence helps honor heroes in Houston

HOUSTON - Vice President Mike Pence surprised a room filled with veterans Wednesday afternoon at the fifth annual Honor Houston Heroes event.

Rep. Ted Poe, a seven-term congressman who announced his retirement last year, hosted the event to honor veterans and those currently serving.

The event, which took place at the Trini Mendenhall Community Center in northwest Houston, has grown over the years.

Poe said he plans to keep it running even after he leaves office.

“Our only purpose, our main purpose, is to let them know that the community supports Texas veterans and what they have done,” Poe said.

The crowd erupted in applause when Pence walked into the room and took the podium at the beginning of the event.

“I was in town. I heard you all were gathering with all these great heroes in the room,” Pence said. “To all of those who have served, from your commander in chief, greetings from President Donald Trump.”

Proud to honor Houston’s heroes at @JudgeTedPoe’s 5th annual tribute to veterans and service members. Our nation owes a debt of gratitude to our brave men and women who have served our country in uniform. Great event! THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/voEkVyhE7T — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) August 23, 2018

