Veteran told he couldn't fly American, Marine Corps flags outside home by HOA

ROSENBERG, Texas - A Rosenberg Marine Corps Veteran and his wife were outraged when they were told they couldn't fly their American and Marine Corps flags outside their home in Rosenberg because of HOA rules, the couple said.

The couple moved into the Kingdom Heights subdivision two months ago and didn't experience problems until now.

"If they're going to take them down, it's going to be a fight to take them down, and no one fights harder than a veteran combat Marine," said Corporal Michael Pereira.

Pereira said he would have died for the American and Marine Corps flags proudly displayed in the driveway of his home.

"They represent this country. They represent a brotherhood I was a part of," Pereira said.

He credits seven years in the Marine Corps for changing his life.

He was in the Marines from 2002-2009, serving three tours in Iraq. To this day, he hasn't forgotten his brothers and sisters in the service and everything he's gone through overseas.

The flags "show respect for all the people I went to war with and the ones that didn't come back," Pereira said. "I got to take them down every night and put them up every morning."

Every day he follows the flag rules. The flags don't fly when the sun is down because he does not have a light on them. What he didn't expect was a problem with his HOA's rules.

"I'm guessing somebody didn't like it or someone reported it or something because I got a call from the property manager who works for the Home Owners Association asking me to take them down," Pereira said.

His wife posted the situation on Facebook on their neighborhood page Tuesday night. Within the first hour, more than 100 comments, which showed support for Pereira.

"It doesn't bother me. I think it's kind of silly to have someone take down their flags -- especially if he fought for the country," said Ashley Johannsen, the couple's neighbor across the street.

Pereira asked the property management liaison for an exemption to the rule.

"I asked her if they can make an exemption, and she said I'd have fill out a construction modification request and send it to the HOA," Pereira said.

He's still waiting on the outcome, but he said he's not afraid to fight to keep the flags flying outside his home.

"If they don't get those rules changed, I'm going to start a petition to get the rules changed," Pereira said.

KPRC contacted the property management team and has yet to hear back.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.