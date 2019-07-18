Vehicles sought in connection with fatal shooting in Cleveland found abandoned

Cleveland police said a teen was shot to death near this H-E-B gas station on July 17, 2019.

CLEVELAND, Texas - A 16-year-old boy was shot to death near a gas station in Cleveland on Wednesday, according to police. Two vehicles that were being sought in connection with the investigation have been recovered, but no arrests have been made.

What happened

Around 2:10 p.m. the boy was shot near the H-E-B gas station at Truly Plaza, police said.

He collapsed near the Hartz Chicken, which is in the same parking lot as the gas station. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

While police said it's unclear what led up to the shooting, they were searching for two vehicles they said were involved in the incident.

The vehicles

Police said they reviewed surveillance video and said they believe a red Dodge Dakota truck and a white painter's van were involved in the shooting.

The truck was found Wednesday nearly half an hour away, in a retention pond in Plum Grove. It was burned, police said.

KPRC2 A truck that was being sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a teen in Cleveland was found abandoned and burned on July 17, 2019.

Authorities said the van was found in Houston on Thursday. It will be processed for evidence.

KPRC2 A van that was being sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a teen in Cleveland was found abandoned in Houston on July 18, 2019.

Police ask for information

The victim has not been identified and a description of the suspects has not been released.

Cleveland police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call 281-592-2622.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.