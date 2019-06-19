Vehicle slams into Heights restaurant

A truck crashed into Carmalita's Cuisine in the Heights on June 19, 2019.

HOUSTON - A vehicle slammed into a restaurant Wednesday in the Houston Heights neighborhood.

The crash was reported about 1:35 p.m. at Carmalita’s Cuisine at the corner of 11th and Studewood streets.

Video from SKY2 showed a large hole in the side of the building where a black vehicle had crashed. The side of the building was charred and firefighters appeared to be spraying the water inside the restaurant.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

The intersection was blocked by several emergency vehicles.

