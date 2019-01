Crews look over the scene of where a vehicle crashed into Langham Creek High School in Houston on Jan. 14, 2019.

HOUSTON - No injuries were reported Monday after a vehicle crashed into Langham Creek High School.

The crash was reported about 7:15 a.m. at the school on FM Road 529.

A spokesman for the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District said police are at the scene and investigating the cause.

Video from Sky 2 showed a window near the entrance was missing. Crews appeared to be evaluating the structure.

