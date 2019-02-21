Vegan couple accused of starving baby with spoon-fed potato internet compound

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A Titusville, Florida, couple is accused of starving their baby so badly he seemed near death.

Authorities said the baby's parents, Julia French, 20, and Robert Buskey, are facing charges of child neglect. According to an arrest report, when officers saw the baby in the couple's Titusville home Wednesday, he had sunken eyes, loose skin on his extremities, and his ribs and other bones were showing.

Authorities said the 5-month-old child was unable to move. Officials said French and Buskey are not officially married under Florida law, but a person familiar with the investigation says French describes herself as Buskey's concubine under the principles of their religion, Nazarite Hebrew.

Documents said when the baby was born in September he weighed seven pounds, nine ounces. When found, authorities said the child weighed eight pounds, eight ounces. Police said the couple ignored doctors' advice on the type of formula consistent with their vegan lifestyle, and instead spoon-fed him a mashed-potato-based compound that French had found on the internet.

Read more from WESH.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.